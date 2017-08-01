RadioandMusic
News |  01 Aug 2017 19:34

Getting an EP signed on Qilla Records was one of the many benchmarks: Hans Seance

MUMBAI: To the known and unknown Hans Seance aka Hansel Soans, the Mumbai-based inventive music producer and DJ who debut on Movement Recording with the track Mekansm (27 July), is no longer unknown in the Mumbai music space. As he embraces the emerging experience, his music varies from techno, tech house, deep and progressive house. Hansel will be playing his debut gig at Summer House Cafe Mumbai on Friday,4 August and it couldn’t be better as he will be supporting musical genius Theo Kottis from Anjunadeep.

His freshest EP Profound Notion was finally released on Qilla Records on 26 June 2017 and it consists of two tracks Profound Notion and Endless Carousel. The first track Profound Notion is inching towards some progressive bassy stabs with a lot of keys involved, on the other hand, Endless Carousel is more mellow a track with a lot of passion and subtleness.

The year 2015, his music career witnessed a completely new level when Hansel played at the ADE showcase in Mumbai. He developed a keen interest in music production while he was completing his degree in Sound Engineering from SAE, Mumbai. Within a short span of time, he has been signed with renowned labels like Voltaire music, Asymmetric recordings, Egothermia, Insist Music, Deepsessions Recordings, System Recordings, Coalition Music and several other labels.

Known for exhilarating the vibe of his audience, Hansel says, “I had my first rookie release in 2014 which I still regret in many ways. I should have waited longer but back then it was all about seeing my name on Beatport. I still remember sending Kohra (Madhav Shorey) a few tracks which got rejected back then. Getting an EP signed on Qilla Records was one of the many benchmarks that I set for myself.”  

Alongside acclaimed artists like Guy Mantzur, Dave Seaman, Ankytrixx, Kohra, Moog Conspiracy, Calm Chor, and Vinayaka, he has played at multiple venues across Mumbai and Goa such as ARK, Royalty, Chronicle, Marbella, Boveda, antiSOCIAL among others.

