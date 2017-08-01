RadioandMusic
Anushka Sharma skips '...L'il Champs' due to ill health

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma says that due to ill health she had to miss shooting for the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs where she had to promote her forthcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal on Tuesday.

Anushka tweeted: "Please excuse me '... Li'l champs'. It's my loss that my ill health has kept me away from having fun on the show with you today... Lots of love."

This comes a day after Anushka, along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali promoted the romantic drama in Varanasi. The three also tasted 'paan' from a 70-year-old shop.

Before Varanasi, the team promoted the film in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jodhpur and Jaipur.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is slated for release on Friday. The actors are due to release a new song Phurrr from the film in Delhi on Wednesday.

(Source: IANS)

