News |  31 Jul 2017 20:20 |  By RnMTeam

RJ Raunac is back with 'Sonu Song' on 'Fun Ki Baat'

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka's Sonu Song chapter is still a heated topic but Red FM isn’t stopping at it. RJ Raunac who had created another Sonu Song in support of RJ Malishka has now, recreated the song for his show Fun Ki Baat.

The current alliance move of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Nitesh Kumar is the inspiration behind his recent Sonu Song.

RJ Raunac and his team questions Lalu Yadav for having problems with Kumar. The question says Lalu tujhe Nitish par bharosa nahi kya? In the video, he also mentions Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, AAP and more.

Well, know exactly what Raunac has to say in the video below.

Well, we hope this time the authorities do not take it up way too seriously and come up with a video as an answer to RJ Raunac because if Yadav faces the camera to sing, it would be the last Sonu Song of the ongoing trend.

On Fun Ki Baat, RJ Raunac talks about various news headlining with a motive to make his audience laugh. The show broadcasts every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:27 pm on Zee News.

