MTV VMA Moonman becomes gender neutral

MUMBAI: As a move towards gender neutrality, MTV has decided to change the name of its Video Music Award (VMA) trophy -- the Moonman statue -- to Moon Person.

Network President Chris McCarthy shared the news during an interview with The New York Times, reports variety.com.

McCarthy said: "Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist."

The announcement comes as part of a push by MTV for more inclusive awards, including the decision to get rid of gendered acting categories at its movie and TV Awards.

In the upcoming 2017 MTV VMAs, the winners will be taking home the gender neutral figure.

The award ceremony, to be hosted by Katy Perry, will be held on August 27 at Inglewood, California. It will be aired in India on August 28 on Vh1.

McCarthy also announced a new series called We Are They. The docu-series will recount gender nonconforming youths' coming-of-age stories. He also revealed plans to bring back Total Request Live

(Source: IANS)