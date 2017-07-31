McCartney's new album might have song about Trump

MUMBAI: Singer Paul McCartney has hinted that his upcoming album will have something to say about US President Donald Trump.

According to the Liverpool Echo newspaper, during a visit last week to the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, McCartney talked about his new album, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy that you've got to address it," McCartney told the students.

According to the newspaper, the song that McCartney has written will pertain to Trump.

McCartney is a co-founder of the institute, also called LIPA, and was a student there when it was known as Liverpool Institute High School for Boys.

(Source: IANS)