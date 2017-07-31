RadioandMusic
News |  31 Jul 2017 18:35 |  By RnMTeam

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' songs making their presence felt on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recent two songs Hawayein and Butterfly from Jab Harry Met Sejal have truly blown away people’s minds and now the feeling is translating into numbers on YouTube.

Hawayein is that one song that completely soothes one’s mind and soul. Once again king of romance is seen with Anusha Sharma after Rab Ne Bana De Jodi. Together they have enticed 20 million people with their sizzling chemistry as per the YouTube views. The song is composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh.

Another song Butterfly shot in the fields of Punjab takes one back to DDLJ days. The song is too good to get on the dance floor and has flown to such a great height. The views of 10 million on YouTube are just huge for such a short span of time.

The song is sung by Aaman Trikha, Nooran Sisters, Dev Negi and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Sony Music India team went on to tweet about the same –

