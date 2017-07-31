RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jul 2017 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

Game of Thrones fans declare war of words on social; Sami gets victimised

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami who was so far in a happy zone with the birth of his daughter Medina, and release of his film Afghan, was today victimised for having given out the plot of popular TV show Game Of Thrones S7.

An image with a spoiler alert about the currently hyped TV show Game Of Thrones went viral on the internet this morning. The image stated that, in the third episode of the seventh season of the show, Jon Snow (a character of GOT) will kill another character Theon Greyjoy. Given the show’s popularity and the account that it was posed to have been shared from made it viral.

The fans of the GOT did not take this easy and started trolling singer, Adnan Sami. Yes, the image that went viral was said to have been posted by Sami on his account.

However, the singer took to his Twitter account to clarify his stance. He clearly stated that his name and id had been misused by some imposter.

Checkout Adnan’s tweet-

Tags
Adnan Sami Twitter Game of Thrones
Related news
News | 28 Jul 2017

Katy Perry to host MTV's 2017 Video Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has been roped in to host MTV's Video Music Awards. The singer announced the news on her Twitter account.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2017

Adnan Sami's grand gesture applauded

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami has been in the limelight for all the right reasons lately whether it is his acting debut in Afghan or the birth of his beautiful daughter Medina.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2017

Spending days with Kargil warriors was life changing: Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Kailash Kher says he had a life-changing experience when he spent a few days with the soldiers from Kargil.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2017

Lady Gaga pays tribute to Amy Winehouse

MUMBAI: Paparazzi hitmaker Lady Gaga has paid a heart-wrenching tribute to Amy Winehouse on the sixth anniversary of her death.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2017

Have you heard this Game of Thrones EDM Cover by Bomb Bay?

MUMBAI: When the whole world is wounded up with the Game of Thrones mania, Mumbai-based producer/DJ Anurag Sen releases a fresh cover of Game of Thrones’s theme song as Bomb Bay.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Shemaroo Entertainment remembers Rafi Saab on his death anniversary

Mumbai: Shemaroo Entertainment releases Dastaan-E-Rafi, an award winning documentary film based read more

News
Modi wants online youth to contribute to a new India with fresh ideas

NEW DELHI: Drawing a parallel between the five years between 1942 (Quit India call) and 1947 (indread more

News
We hope to build a community of artists across multiple arts that can collaborate: Parth Taco on independent music label Nrtya
,

MUMBAI: In the recent years, music in India has taken a major shift in terms of taste of the audread more

News
Jingles contest to create Consumer Awareness for 'Jaago Grahak Jaago'
,

NEW DELHI: A jingles contest for consumer awareness of the Jaago Grahak Jaago multimediread more

News
Big FM's special offering 'Kishore Unlimited' to amaze many
, ,

MUMBAI: Indian music industry’s legendary singer, composer, lyricist Kishore Kumar who is in theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hardwell's 'United We Are' reaches over 125,000 registrations in phase 1

MUMBAI: A full four months before he will perform, over 125,000 people have already registered to get on Hardwell’s Guestlist for his United We Are...read more

2
After Asha Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai emerges as an entrepreneur

MUMBAI: We all know that Mangeshkar family has music in their blood, but not many know that they also make for great entrepreneurs. Asha Bhosle runs...read more

3
RJ Raunac is back with 'Sonu Song' on 'Fun Ki Baat'

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka's Sonu Song chapter is still a heated topic but Red FM isn’t stopping at it. RJ Raunac who had created another Sonu Song in...read more

4
'Jab Harry Met Sejal' songs making their presence felt on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recent two songs Hawayein and Butterfly from Jab Harry Met Sejal have truly blown away people’s minds and now the feeling is translating...read more

5
Nazm Nazm- Nazms couldn't have been more beautiful

MUMBAI: The second song from the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nazm Nazm has released today. The song features Ayushmaan Khurrana and Kriti Sanon. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group