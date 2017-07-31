Game of Thrones fans declare war of words on social; Sami gets victimised

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami who was so far in a happy zone with the birth of his daughter Medina, and release of his film Afghan, was today victimised for having given out the plot of popular TV show Game Of Thrones S7.

An image with a spoiler alert about the currently hyped TV show Game Of Thrones went viral on the internet this morning. The image stated that, in the third episode of the seventh season of the show, Jon Snow (a character of GOT) will kill another character Theon Greyjoy. Given the show’s popularity and the account that it was posed to have been shared from made it viral.

The fans of the GOT did not take this easy and started trolling singer, Adnan Sami. Yes, the image that went viral was said to have been posted by Sami on his account.

However, the singer took to his Twitter account to clarify his stance. He clearly stated that his name and id had been misused by some imposter.

Checkout Adnan’s tweet-