News |  29 Jul 2017 17:45 |  By RnMTeam

Yashita Sharma the only female voice of 'Qaidi Band'

(Photo Credit: Yashita Sharma Facebook)
MUMBAI: Singer Yashita Sharma who started her career from a reality show, Sa, Re, Ga Ma, Pa has grown as an artist over the years. She has given hits like, Chaandaniya for 2 States and Gallan Goodiyan for Dil Dhadakne Do and now she hits the jackpot with Qaidi Band, where she has sung all the nine songs along with ace singer Arijit Singh.

Sharing her Qaidi Band experience Sharma says, “It was an amazing learning experience. The recording started last year in May and ended this year in June. It took some time as I had to go through the script and the lyrics written by Habib Sir to be the voice of a character. I had to understand her emotions. Habib Sir actually helped me in getting it. He told us to see India as a friend. We had to run again and again to the studio for corrections but it was all worth it. I am so happy that I did it.”

The songs of the movie are I am India, Hul Chul, Phir Nayi, Junooni, Udanchoo, Jag Mag, Poshampa, Phir Wohi and I am India (Escape). All of them are sung by Arijit and Yashita. Except for the songs Phir Nayi which is a sad one and Phir Wahi the happy version of it. The last song I am India (Escape) is done by Amit and Yashita.

“Not all the songs are patriotic. I am India and Jag Mag are the patriotic ones. The escape version this song has actually confused people as to who has sung the song Amit or Arijit,” explains the singer. 

Overjoyed with the experience she states, “Earlier when I did Chaandaniya for 2 States and Gallan Goodiyan for Dil Dhadakne Do it was a sad romantic song and upbeat song respectively. My current work is getting me an overwhelming response.  People are appreciating me for my work. It is important as an artist to get an appreciation as it helps you to get better.”

At this point we also asked her what she feels about the Chester Bennington’s death by suicide and the tagline of Qaidi Band, ‘Music will set them free’ she expresses, “True music does set one free. In the context of the film, it’s about a group of enthusiastic prisoners who are under trail and suddenly music hit them and they perform inside the jail to impress the authorities. I grew up listening to Linkin Park and Chester Bennington. He was my inspiration. Nobody knows why he committed suicide. It upsets me that he took that drastic step which is not right.”  

