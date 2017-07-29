Missions abroad to mark year-long celebrations of 70th Independence anniversary

NEW DELHI: Music and dance will form the core of celebrations of the 70th anniversary of India’s Independence proposed to be held in all countries with which India has diplomatic relations.

Indian Missions abroad in 82 countries have so far sent requests for holding of the celebrations, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma has said.

The celebrations will involve performances by classical, semi-classical, folk, vocal, instrumental, artists and literary festivals from across the country.

He told Parliamet that the celebration is a year-long activity and the time of celebration will vary from country to country depending on local conditions.

Indian Missions abroad propose the programmes according to the cultural sensibilities of the host countries, he added.