Mahershala Ali fights inner demons in Jay Z's new video

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z has released the bonus track, titled Adnis, from his album 4:44. The video of the song sees Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali sparring, seemingly fighting his inner demons, while Donald Glover plays his coach.

The clip is rich in symbolism. It mostly shows Ali punching the bag and staring longingly and angrily into space. Donald steps in towards the end of the video, playing a father figure as he holds the heavy bag while Ali takes vicious swings at it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Directed by Mark Romanek, the pensive visuals seems to match the emotional track, which is an ode to Jay Z's late father, Adnis Reeves.

Adnis abandoned Jay Z when he was 11-years-old, but the two eventually reconciled in 2003. In the same year, Adnis died from liver failure. The rapper previously released a snippet of the song on Father's Day to honour his father.

(Source: IANS)