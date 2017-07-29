RadioandMusic
News |  29 Jul 2017 20:10 |  By RnMTeam

Jatin Pandit looking forward to guiding 'Suron Ka Eklavya' contestants

MUMBAI: Jatin Pandit, the ace music composer of the 90s era, along with his brother Lalit Pandit, gave Bollywood some really wonderful compositions like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le JayengeKuch Kuch Hota Hai, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Mohabbatein and a lot of others. Currently, one-half of this music duo that went on to split later will be judging DD National’s Suron Ka Eklavya.

Narrating the concept of the show Jatin stated, “Suron Ka Eklavya has a pure concept, it is basically a show of three ‘gharanas’, each of which is named after the legendary singers, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, who have a huge database of songs.”

The composer has managed to get some of the best singers in his team, but he also has his eyes on Bappi Lahiri and Ismail Darbar’s singers – the other judges on the show. “They have some really good singer,” said he.

Jatin further stated that he will be more of a guide to the contestants. “I will show them where they are going wrong. I will also be judging the show technically and theoretically. This will help the participants take some knowledge back home.”

Currently, Jatin is busy with the reality property but he showed interest in creating music again. “I would love to do music again, provided things should go well,” stated the composer.

 

