I've been keeping my body strong: Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has been utilising her free time to keep her body strong.

Spears, 35, shared a collection of clips of herself working out and flaunting her toned body at the same time, reports mirror.co.uk.

The video begins with the singer, who is dressed in a tiny crop top and shorts, lifting small arm weights before pulling a yoga pose.

She also pulls out some dance moves and highlights just how flexible she is with a range of stretches.

Writing alongside the video, the star said she can't get enough of exercising.

She wrote: "Had a couple of weeks off…! Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself everyday!"

"There's nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear"

(Source: IANS)