RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jul 2017 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

I've been keeping my body strong: Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has been utilising her free time to keep her body strong.

Spears, 35, shared a collection of clips of herself working out and flaunting her toned body at the same time, reports mirror.co.uk.

The video begins with the singer, who is dressed in a tiny crop top and shorts, lifting small arm weights before pulling a yoga pose.

She also pulls out some dance moves and highlights just how flexible she is with a range of stretches.

Writing alongside the video, the star said she can't get enough of exercising.

She wrote: "Had a couple of weeks off…! Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself everyday!"

"There's nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Britney Spears
Related news
News | 03 Jul 2017

Britney Spears causes chaos in Jerusalem

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears’s arrival in Israel has caused a commotion. It's the pop star's first visit to the country and a tour of the holy sites in Jerusalem on 2 July was described by Israeli news outlets as a veritable mob scene, reports variety.com.

read more
News | 20 Jun 2017

Britney Spears's ex husband co-parents their sons

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears’s former husband Kevin Federline has been forced to make compromises to co-parent their two sons -- Sean Preston and Jayden James.

read more
News | 22 May 2017

Britney Spears gets spooked in kitchen

MUMBAI : Singer Britney Spears screamed in terror as she got spooked in her kitchen.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2017

Britney Spears to end her Las Vegas show in December

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears is ending her 'Piece of Me' residency at Axis theater at Planet Hollywood on December 31 as her contract with Caesars Entertainment expires, her Las Vegas manager Larry Rudolph said.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2017

Singing sensation Ambili associates with Qyuki

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Ambili is no stranger to the music industry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Jingles contest to create Consumer Awareness for 'Jaago Grahak Jaago'
,

NEW DELHI: A jingles contest for consumer awareness of the Jaago Grahak Jaago multimediread more

News
Big FM's special offering 'Kishore Unlimited' to amaze many
, ,

MUMBAI: Indian music industry’s legendary singer, composer, lyricist Kishore Kumar who is in theread more

News
Toworrowland to air live at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland.read more

News
YouTube 'Red', Google Play Music to be merged

MUMBAI: YouTube's paid subscription service 'Red' will be eventually merged with Gread more

Press Releases
Vh1 brings all the action from Tomorrowland
, ,

MUMBAI: Vh1 brings the biggest dance music festival in the world, Tomorrowland, to the Indian teread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rob Cockerton returns with 'Design Your Life' EP

MUMBAI: Established producer and Abode favourite Rob Cockerton returns to the label with a new original EP, Design Your Life. Due for release on the...read more

2
CMT Hot 20 Countdown to premiere Sara Evans' 'Marquee Sign'

MUMBAI: CMT Hot 20 Countdown this weekend as the weekly music and entertainment show will premiere Sara Evans’ Marquee Sign music video. The...read more

3
Here's what went behind creating 'Piya More' from 'Baadshaho'

MUMBAI: After the overwhelming appreciation received for the song Piya More, producers Bhushan Kumar and Milan Luthria are glad that they included...read more

4
Muzik247 releases the first song from Gautami Tadimalla starrer 'E'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song from the upcoming Gautami Tadimalla starrer E...read more

5
Nabiha releases new track 'Drunk'

MUMBAI: Danish pop star Nabiha continues her ascent into the supreme cool pop echelons of Robyn, Tove Lo and Missy Elliott with her new track Drunk...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group