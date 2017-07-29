RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jul 2017 16:07 |  By RnMTeam

Drake's obsessed fan again tries to break into mansion

MUMBAI: A female fan of rapper Drake who earlier managed to slip into his house and stole $10 in water and soda a few months ago, was back for a second break-in attempt.

The fan, named Mesha Collin, tried to enter the rapper's mansion on July 27 and instead got pepper sprayed by the police, reports tmz.com.

According to a source, the 24-year-old woman told the security she was "on the list" of people allowed to enter the $8 million property. The guard was forced to call the police after she refused to leave. When the cops showed up, Collin created a scene, reportedly spitting on three officers.

She was then pepper sprayed and arrested for trespassing and assaulting a police officer.

Just like the first incident, Drake wasn't home at that time.

Back in April, Drake's crew spotted she was hanging out in Drake's bedroom while wearing one of his hoodies.

She later admitted that she stole Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji Water. She was arrested and held on bail of $100,000, but the charges were dropped.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Drake Mesha Collin
Related news
News | 29 Jul 2017

Is Drake dating one of his exes' mothers?

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake has sparked romance rumours with one of his former girlfriends' mothers. The 30-year-old musician is said to be dating Lira Galore's mother Michele, better known as Momma Galore after they hit the club together on Wednesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2017

Simon Cowell's new boy band uncovered

MUMBAI: Simon Cowell’s brand new crop of adorable teen heartthrobs, PRETTYMUCH is everything you need to see today.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2017

'Shape of you' becomes Britain's most streamed song

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran's track ‘Shape Of You’ has overtaken rapper Drake's ‘One dance’ to become Britain's most streamed song of all time.

read more
News | 24 Jun 2017

Drake is having child with model

MUMBAI: Rapper-singer Drake is reportedly having his first child with a model named Sophie Brussaux. The ‘Hotline bling’ hitmaker, who has been linked to singers Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, is expecting a boy with the former adult film star, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
(Image: Pitchfork)
News | 05 Jun 2017

DJ Khaled and Drake Announce New Song 'To the Max'

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled has announced a new song with Drake called 'To the Max'. The track will likely appear on Khaled’s forthcoming Grateful album.

read more

RnM Biz

News
We hope to build a community of artists across multiple arts that can collaborate: Parth Taco on independent music label Nrtya
,

MUMBAI: In the recent years, music in India has taken a major shift in terms of taste of the audread more

News
Jingles contest to create Consumer Awareness for 'Jaago Grahak Jaago'
,

NEW DELHI: A jingles contest for consumer awareness of the Jaago Grahak Jaago multimediread more

News
Big FM's special offering 'Kishore Unlimited' to amaze many
, ,

MUMBAI: Indian music industry’s legendary singer, composer, lyricist Kishore Kumar who is in theread more

News
Toworrowland to air live at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland.read more

News
YouTube 'Red', Google Play Music to be merged

MUMBAI: YouTube's paid subscription service 'Red' will be eventually merged with Gread more

top# 5 articles

1
Is Drake dating one of his exes' mothers?

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake has sparked romance rumours with one of his former girlfriends' mothers. The 30-year-old musician is said to be dating Lira...read more

2
Harry Styles has world's most handsome eyes, chin: Study

MUMBAI: One Direction star Harry Styles has the worlds most handsome eyes and chin, according to a new study published by the Centre for Advanced...read more

3
Mahershala Ali fights inner demons in Jay Z's new video

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z has released the bonus track, titled Adnis, from his album 4:44. The video of the song sees Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali...read more

4
Missions abroad to mark year-long celebrations of 70th Independence anniversary

NEW DELHI: Music and dance will form the core of celebrations of the 70th anniversary of India’s Independence proposed to be held in all countries...read more

5
Anup Jalota, Sushant Divgikar felicitated with MAP Awards

MUMBAI: Music, Arts and Poetry Festival (MAP 2017) celebrated recently at Navi Mumbai ends on a positive note witnessing huge participation from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group