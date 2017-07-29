Drake's obsessed fan again tries to break into mansion

MUMBAI: A female fan of rapper Drake who earlier managed to slip into his house and stole $10 in water and soda a few months ago, was back for a second break-in attempt.

The fan, named Mesha Collin, tried to enter the rapper's mansion on July 27 and instead got pepper sprayed by the police, reports tmz.com.

According to a source, the 24-year-old woman told the security she was "on the list" of people allowed to enter the $8 million property. The guard was forced to call the police after she refused to leave. When the cops showed up, Collin created a scene, reportedly spitting on three officers.

She was then pepper sprayed and arrested for trespassing and assaulting a police officer.

Just like the first incident, Drake wasn't home at that time.

Back in April, Drake's crew spotted she was hanging out in Drake's bedroom while wearing one of his hoodies.

She later admitted that she stole Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji Water. She was arrested and held on bail of $100,000, but the charges were dropped.

(Source: IANS)