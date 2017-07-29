RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jul 2017 11:50 |  By RnMTeam

Always wanted Nicki my whole life: Meek Mill

MUMBAI: Rapper Meek Mill admits split from rapper Nicki Minaj left him heartbroken, and that he always wanted her.

She confirmed their break-up in January, after almost two years of dating.

Speaking about his new album, titled Wins and Losses, the rapper admitted to a radio station that getting with the award-winning rapper had been a life-long goal, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"It was a win. I got Nicki when I was… like I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I use to talk…remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course", he said.

Asked how he felt following their split, he said: "Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Want me to make up a lie or something? It's so easy to tell the truth now," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Meek Mill Nicki Minaj Wins and Losses
Related news
News | 22 Jul 2017

Blac Chyna stars in Minaj's new music video

MUMBAI:  Model Blac Chyna has starred in rapper Nicki Minaj's new music video Rack it up with rapper Yo Gotti and producer Mike WiLL Made-It.Chyna shared a video of her and Minaj on the filming set, wearing latex bodysuits, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2017

Nicki Minaj plans 'classic hip-hop album'

MUMBAI : Rapper Nicki Minaj says she is working on her fourth studio album, which she feels will be a "classic" one and will connect well with her fans.

read more
News | 22 May 2017

'Salt-N-Pepa' has no interest in current artists

MUMBAI : Rap group 'Salt-N-Pepa' don't want to collaborate with current artists like Nicki Minaj as they don't understand their rivalry. The group includes Cheryl James (Salt) , Sandra Denton (Pepa) and Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella).

read more
News | 22 May 2017

Nicki Minaj funds Indian village for development

MUMBAI: American rapper Nicki Minaj has been sending money to a village in India for the last couple of years for clean water, places where they can worship, learn technology and more.

read more
News | 19 May 2017

Nicki to open Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj will open the 2017 Billboard Music Awards ceremony with a nine-minute show, featuring appearances by Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Jingles contest to create Consumer Awareness for 'Jaago Grahak Jaago'
,

NEW DELHI: A jingles contest for consumer awareness of the Jaago Grahak Jaago multimediread more

News
Big FM's special offering 'Kishore Unlimited' to amaze many
, ,

MUMBAI: Indian music industry’s legendary singer, composer, lyricist Kishore Kumar who is in theread more

News
Toworrowland to air live at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland.read more

News
YouTube 'Red', Google Play Music to be merged

MUMBAI: YouTube's paid subscription service 'Red' will be eventually merged with Gread more

Press Releases
Vh1 brings all the action from Tomorrowland
, ,

MUMBAI: Vh1 brings the biggest dance music festival in the world, Tomorrowland, to the Indian teread more

top# 5 articles

1
I've been keeping my body strong: Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has been utilising her free time to keep her body strong. Spears, 35, shared a collection of clips of herself working...read more

2
Rob Cockerton returns with 'Design Your Life' EP

MUMBAI: Established producer and Abode favourite Rob Cockerton returns to the label with a new original EP, Design Your Life. Due for release on the...read more

3
CMT Hot 20 Countdown to premiere Sara Evans' 'Marquee Sign'

MUMBAI: CMT Hot 20 Countdown this weekend as the weekly music and entertainment show will premiere Sara Evans’ Marquee Sign music video. The...read more

4
Here's what went behind creating 'Piya More' from 'Baadshaho'

MUMBAI: After the overwhelming appreciation received for the song Piya More, producers Bhushan Kumar and Milan Luthria are glad that they included...read more

5
Muzik247 releases the first song from Gautami Tadimalla starrer 'E'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song from the upcoming Gautami Tadimalla starrer E...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group