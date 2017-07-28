RadioandMusic
News |  28 Jul 2017 19:11

Yo Yo Honey Singh to create awareness about cancer

MUMBAI: Rapper-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh has extended support to his close friend Imtiaz Khatri, who plans to fight cancer through his cricket league.

The proceeds raised from the tournament, to be held in September, will be used for the welfare of cancer patients.

Honey Singh said in a statement: "When my dear friend, Imtiaz Khatri, told me about this event and the good intentions behind it, I was more than happy to spread the word about it."

"The proceeds of this event will be used to treat patients suffering from cancer. It's an extremely noble cause and I wish them the best for it."

(Source: IANS)

