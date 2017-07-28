Neeti Mohan, Raftaar to perform together at award show

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and rapper Raftaar are coming together to perform at the Big Zee Entertainment Awards on Saturday.

Talking about her performance, Neeti said in a statement: "I am very excited to perform at the event for the very first time. I am doing a special act with uber cool Raftaar.

"We are singing and rapping some of our songs and Hits of 2017 and adding a twist with our own vocals. We want people to sing along and enjoy the show."

While Raftaar is known for Toh Dishoom, Dhaakad and Haseeno Ka Deewana from Dishoom, Dangal and Kaabil films, Neeti received awards and nominations for her songs Tune Maari Entriyan, Kheech Meri Photo, Galat Baat Hai and Jiya Re, among others.

(Source: IANS)