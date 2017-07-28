RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jul 2017 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

Katy Perry to host MTV's 2017 Video Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has been roped in to host MTV's Video Music Awards.

The singer announced the news on her Twitter account.

"Introducing your Moon Woman. Brace for impact," Perry captioned a short promo video that finds the singer floating through space, on Thursday, reports billboard.com.

Perry is up for five of the award show's signature Moon Men herself, including Best Pop Video for Chained to the Rhythm.

In addition to her new role as host of the event on 27 August, the Swish Swish singer is also set to perform live on stage.

"I've been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I'm on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27th, I'll be ready to be your 'Moon woman'! Brace for impact, kids," Perry added in a press release.

The announcement comes ahead of Perry's world tour for her recent album Witness, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

This time, Kendrick Lamar, who with eight nominations is the top VMA contender is competing with Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Alessia Cara and DJ Khaled for the award show's prestigious top honour.

MTV Video Music Awards will be aired in India on 28 August on Vh1.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Katy Perry Video Music Awards Twitter Singer
Related news
News | 26 Jul 2017

Spending days with Kargil warriors was life changing: Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Kailash Kher says he had a life-changing experience when he spent a few days with the soldiers from Kargil.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2017

Lady Gaga pays tribute to Amy Winehouse

MUMBAI: Paparazzi hitmaker Lady Gaga has paid a heart-wrenching tribute to Amy Winehouse on the sixth anniversary of her death.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2017

Janet Jackson moves back to LA with son

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson, who was staying in New York with her six-month-old son, has moved back to the West Coast.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2017

Pink pays tribute to husband

MUMBAI: Singer Pink has paid tribute to her husband Carey Hart on the occasion of his 42nd birthday. Pink, 37, took to Instagram on Monday to share a heart-warming message for Hart, with whom she has six-year-old daughter Willow and six-month-old son Jameson, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2017

Katy Perry 'stalks' Celine Dion

MUMBAI: American pop star Katy Perry has been following singer Celine Dion during her stay in Paris.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM's special offering 'Kishore Unlimited' to amaze many
, ,

MUMBAI: Indian music industry’s legendary singer, composer, lyricist Kishore Kumar who is in theread more

News
Toworrowland to air live at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland.read more

News
YouTube 'Red', Google Play Music to be merged

MUMBAI: YouTube's paid subscription service 'Red' will be eventually merged with Gread more

Press Releases
Vh1 brings all the action from Tomorrowland
, ,

MUMBAI: Vh1 brings the biggest dance music festival in the world, Tomorrowland, to the Indian teread more

News
BARC Week 29: B4U Music pushes away Sony MIX and 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw striking cread more

top# 5 articles

1
I have a different style of working: Ismail Darbar

MUMBAI: There was a time in Bollywood when Ismail Darbar was a name attached with every successful rendition. He gave Bollywood some memorable...read more

2
Gajendra's new song 'Mera Jahan' features TV actress Kritika Kamra

MUMBAI: Internet sensational voice Gajendra Verma along with famous TV actress Kritika Kamra will be seen in his latest music video Mera Jahan...read more

3
Adnan Sami's grand gesture applauded

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami has been in the limelight for all the right reasons lately whether it is his acting debut in Afghan or the birth of his beautiful...read more

4
Times Music launches 'Humma Humma' with a trap remix by MojoJojo

MUMBAI: AR Rahman's iconic dance track Humma Humma has made a groovy comeback with Trap artiste MojoJojo, launched by Times Music. Neeraj Shridhar,...read more

5
Neeti Mohan, Raftaar to perform together at award show

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and rapper Raftaar are coming together to perform at the Big Zee Entertainment Awards on Saturday. Talking about...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group