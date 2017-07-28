Katy Perry to host MTV's 2017 Video Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has been roped in to host MTV's Video Music Awards.

The singer announced the news on her Twitter account.

"Introducing your Moon Woman. Brace for impact," Perry captioned a short promo video that finds the singer floating through space, on Thursday, reports billboard.com.

Perry is up for five of the award show's signature Moon Men herself, including Best Pop Video for Chained to the Rhythm.

In addition to her new role as host of the event on 27 August, the Swish Swish singer is also set to perform live on stage.

"I've been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I'm on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27th, I'll be ready to be your 'Moon woman'! Brace for impact, kids," Perry added in a press release.

The announcement comes ahead of Perry's world tour for her recent album Witness, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

This time, Kendrick Lamar, who with eight nominations is the top VMA contender is competing with Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Alessia Cara and DJ Khaled for the award show's prestigious top honour.

MTV Video Music Awards will be aired in India on 28 August on Vh1.

(Source: IANS)