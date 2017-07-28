I have a different style of working: Ismail Darbar

MUMBAI: There was a time in Bollywood when Ismail Darbar was a name attached with every successful rendition. He gave Bollywood some memorable tracks in Jhonka Hawa Ka, Nimbooda, Silsila Ye Chahat Ka and Woh Kisna Hai amongst others. In fact, many Darbar fans still want the music composer to return to Bollywood in full swing, but he chooses to stay low profile.

“I have a different style of working. I like to work at places, where my work is liked. Plus I prefer making compositions that I like, for I feel if I don’t like something, the viewers too won’t love it,” says Darbar.

The composer further adds that the industry functions very differently today. “They are not interested in, how the song is, but want the song which can go perfectly with time. Now, that is not my style of working.”

The music composer who has stood out with his musical compositions does not want to be a part of the crowd. “God has created me in a special way and I don’t want to lose that specialty of mine.”

Darbar will now be seen as a judge on upcoming reality show Suron Ka Eklavya on DD National. He will be seen as the captain – a term used for the judges on the show -- of the Mohammed Rafi Gharana.

On judging for the show Darbar states, “I won’t be a discriminative judge. I will watch the contestants’ performances through Rafi’s glass. Since, I am a part of the Rafi Gharana, I would try and think the way Rafi would have, had he been here.”