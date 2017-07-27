RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jul 2017

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn 'doing great'

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift is enjoying her secret relationship with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, according to a source, who says they are ‘doing great’ as a couple.

Swift and the actor have kept a low-profile since their romance first became public.

"Joe and Taylor are doing great. He is different than the other guys she has dated," the source said while talking about Swift's former relationships with One Direction star Harry Styles and DJ Calvin Harris.

"He is very low-key and just a chill guy overall. They get along great and really got to know each other other over the past few months," eonline.com quoted the source as saying.

(Source-IANS)

