Skrillex releases 'Would You Ever' with Poo Bear in over two years

MUMBAI: This is Poo Bear’s debut singing on his first solo collaboration alongside Skrillex; Would You Ever is catchy and upbeat with a funky, chopped up the vocal hook. Poo Bear's voice is deep and rich, a cool take on the traditional soulful house sound.

The music video is directed by Skrillex.

The video features a shirtless skateboarder absolutely getting it as he coasts down a California street. Skrillex and Poo Bear make an appearance around the 2:18 mark. The entire video radiates with sunshine and smiles, adding to the song's infectious feel-good wave.

Check the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-SurvChGFk