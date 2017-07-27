Mubarakan's story is all about the twins

MUMBAI: The movie Mubarakan which is all set to release on Friday has already started making its place in people’s hearts, through its music. The foot thumping dance track that features one of the twin Sukriti Kakar crooning her way into people’s heart and mind, Badshah, has become viewers favourite. On the other hand Hawa Hawa a peppy duet by her twin Prakriti Kakar along with Mika too has gained enough attraction.

Both sisters have raised the roof like never before. The songs have already become a rage on radio and television. The waves of the songs can be felt by the kind of repel it has made in the industry.

The movie Mubarakan sees Arjun Kapoor playing a double role as Karan and Charan for the first time. The coincidence is that even the identical twin sisters are singing for the same film revolving around the twin brothers.

Mubarakan Title Track:

Hawa Hawa: