News |  27 Jul 2017 18:07 |  By RnMTeam

Farhan plans 'musical' prison break in 'Lucknow Central'

MUMBAI: The trailer for actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's upcoming thriller Lucknow Central is out and it looks intense, gritty and intriguing. It shows the journey of a man in jail and how he plans to escape with a few convicts following a band performance in prison.

Launched on Thursday, the over two-minute long trailer tells the story of a man named Kishen from a small town, who aspires to form his own band and become a renowned singer. However, he is taken to the Lucknow Central jail by actor Ronit Roy, who is essaying a negative role of a police officer.

Kishen is later charged with murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Serving his sentence, he befriends a few jail inmates and also begins plotting a prison break. His plan takes shape when he gets an opportunity to form a band with fellow inmates essayed by actors Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaam ul Haq and Rajesh Sharma.

Actress Diana Penty's character lends a helping hand to Farhan and his band.

Lucknow Central, produced by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Ranjit Tiwari, is set to hit the theatres on 15 September.

(Source: IANS)

Farhan Akhtar Lucknow Central Ronit Roy
Vh1 brings all the action from Tomorrowland
MUMBAI: Vh1 brings the biggest dance music festival in the world, Tomorrowland, to the Indian te

BARC Week 29: B4U Music pushes away Sony MIX and 9XM

NEW DELHI: The rate of ten-second advertisements on All India Radio for Prime Minister Narendra

AIR charges Rs 200,000 for ten-second ads for Mann ki Baat: Rathore

NEW DELHI: All satellite television channels and private FM channels have been asked by the gover

All TV channels, FM channels asked to publicise 'Mission Indradhanush'

MUMBAI: Much to the delight of Marathi movie fans, MY FM is the radio partner for upcoming Marath

MY FM associates with the powerful Marathi movies

MUMBAI: Much to the delight of Marathi movie fans, MY FM is the radio partner for upcoming Marathread more

