News |  27 Jul 2017

DJ Shilpi 'elated' with success of 'Salaam-E-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Actress and DJ Shilpi Sharma's latest single Salaam-E- Ishq has received over one million views on YouTube and Facebook. She is "elated" with the response to the song.

"I am flooded with phone calls and messages ever since the single has released. I am feeling elated. Doing good work is my only agenda, success and praises will therefore follow. I want to do good work in the industry and carve a niche for myself," Shilpi said in a statement.

Shilpi and music artist Jasmine Sandlas have reprised the popular 1978 song, which was originally sung by melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and late Kishore Kumar.

The song was featured in Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha starrer Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

(Source: IANS)

DJ Shilpi Salaam-e-Ishq Youtube Facebook Jasmine Sandlas
