News |  27 Jul 2017 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Khaled leads the way for Sony Music artists at MTV Movie and TV Awards

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled racked up a total of four nominations for Wild Thoughts ft Rihanna and Bryson Tiller (Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Art Direction) and I'm The One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne (Best Hip Hop Video).

Garnering two nods apiece are Calvin Harris (for the videos Feels ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean and My Way); The Chainsmokers (Closer ft. Halsey); Fifth Harmony (Down ft. Gucci Mane); and Harry Styles (Sign of the Times).

Following in the footsteps of this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards, the VMAS have eliminated the gendered categories, uniting Best Female Video and Best Male Video under Artist of the Year. The awards show has also introduced a ‘fight against the system’ award for videos that actively fight injustice. Also nominated are A Tribe Called Quest, Afrojack, Foo Fighters, Future, John Legend, Khalid, Kygo, Miley Cyrus, Sia and SZA.

MTV, which announced the nominees with the help of Instagram influencers, has plenty of social media integration planned for the 2017 awards.

Fans can vote online for nominees in eight VMA categories, and voting for Best New Artist will remain live through the VMA pre-show. During the pre-show, the two finalists will be announced and Twitter hashtag voting will commence, with the winner crowned during the telecast. Nominees for Song of the Summer, also voted on socially, will be announced at a later date.

