News |  27 Jul 2017 13:59 |  By RnMTeam

Daler Mehndi lends his voice for Pro Kabaddi League

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Daler Mehendi has lent his voice for the Ýoddha Song for UP Yoddha – the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League team.

The song features the UP Yoddha team players and it’s the official anthem for the team this year. The coincidence in the story is that UP Yoddha will play against U Mumbai on 18 August when the singer of Yoddha song will be celebrating his 50th birthday.

This year’s Pro Kabaddi League’s host is Uttar Pradesh and this excites Daler Mehndi as sung for their anthem song this time. Earlier the singer had also made an anthem song for Kings XI Punjab.

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season five starts from 28 July and it will be aired on Star Sports.

