RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jul 2017 19:06 |  By RnMTeam

Charli Xcx unveils her brand new single 'Boys'

MUMBAI: Pop entrepreneur, Charli XCX, has today unveiled her brand new single Boys alongside her accompanying, self-directed music video featuring Charlie Puth, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, Will.i.am and more.

Pushing the boundaries of her artistry, Charlotte Aitchison (aka Charli XCX) has worked with Jerker Hansson (Zara Larsson, Terror Jnr) and Cass Lowe (Snakehips, Rudimental) on Boys marking the second official single from her forthcoming third album, which will be released next year. The accompanying video - commissioned and directed by Charli herself alongside Sarah McColgan (Kendrick Lamar) - playfully challenges gender stereotypes in music videos/film and features an all-star male cast including guest appearances from Stormzy, Mark Ronson, Diplo, Joe Jonas, Brendon Urie, will.i.am, Mac DeMarco, Riz Ahmed among others.

Charli says – “Boys is my favourite music video I've ever made. I just wanna say a big thanks to all the boys involved, for totally embracing and understanding my vision and being excited by the concept p.s. no boys were harmed in the making of this video.”

Go back to March and you’d see Charli release her genre-defying EP Number 1 Angel. Boasting hook-fuelled collaborations with some of her favourite artists of the moment (including RAYE and MØ), Charli played mixtape shows in London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles upon release with The Observer saying of her London Jazz Café performance “the world-beating British songwriter distils pop down to its shiny, pulsating essence.” The EP followed her autumn 2016 single After The Afterparty feat. Lil Yachty: the track has now surpassed 43 million global streams.

Tags
Charli XCX Boys Charlie Puth Diplo Wiz Khalifa Will.i.am Kendrick Lamar
Related news
News | 05 Jul 2017

Jay Z describes experience of being black in US

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z has described his experience of being black in the US in a documentary, which also features Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Trevor Noah and Will Smith.

read more
News | 23 May 2017

Black Eyed Peas set to perform at Champions League final

MUMBAI : The American group Black Eyed Peas are set to perform at the final of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Juventus in Cardiff on June 3, football's governing body announced on Monday.

read more
News | 12 May 2017

Kendrick Lamar continues to be #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 charts

MUMBAI: Following his record-breaking LP of 2015- ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ and last year’s ‘Untitled Unmastered’, the American hip hop star ever since his release of his new album DAMN on 14th April 2017, has been seeing worldwide success and dominating global charts with the album.

read more
News | 04 May 2017

We're super excited to join the Ushuaïa family and teaming up with Tomorrowland: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

MUMBAI: With their final residency shrouded in mystery for many months, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel have finally put the rumours to rest with the announcement that they have joined forces with Tomorrowland and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to host a magical summer of madness.

read more
News | 02 May 2017

Gomez disses Bieber in new track

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has reportedly teamed up with singer Charli XCX and written a new single through which she is dissing her former on and off boyfriend Justin Bieber.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Vh1 brings all the action from Tomorrowland
, ,

MUMBAI: Vh1 brings the biggest dance music festival in the world, Tomorrowland, to the Indian teread more

News
BARC Week 29: B4U Music pushes away Sony MIX and 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw striking cread more

News
AIR charges Rs 200,000 for ten-second ads for Mann ki Baat: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The rate of ten-second advertisements on All India Radio for Prime Minister Narendra read more

News
All TV channels, FM channels asked to publicise 'Mission Indradhanush'

NEW DELHI: All satellite television channels and private FM channels have been asked by the goverread more

Press Releases
MY FM associates with the powerful Marathi movies

MUMBAI: Much to the delight of Marathi movie fans, MY FM is the radio partner for upcoming Marathread more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ Shilpi 'elated' with success of 'Salaam-E-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Actress and DJ Shilpi Sharma's latest single Salaam-E- Ishq has received over one million views on YouTube and Facebook. She is "elated"...read more

2
Despacito having trickle down effect on tourism: Survey

MUMBAI: Despacito, a song by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, is not only breaking viewing records on YouTube and garnering positive...read more

3
Composer Julius Packiam to mark silver jubilee with a web series

MUMBAI: In his 25 years dedicated to the Indian Music industry, this Indian background score composer has done blockbuster movies like Sultan, Ek...read more

4
Spending days with Kargil warriors was life changing: Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Kailash Kher says he had a life-changing experience when he spent a few days with the soldiers from Kargil. Kailash on...read more

5
Karsh Kale out with a new track Dialekt NYC

MUMBAI: the Indian-American composer/multi-instrumentalist Karsh Kale does not need any fancy introduction.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group