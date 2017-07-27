Charli Xcx unveils her brand new single 'Boys'

MUMBAI: Pop entrepreneur, Charli XCX, has today unveiled her brand new single Boys alongside her accompanying, self-directed music video featuring Charlie Puth, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, Will.i.am and more.

Pushing the boundaries of her artistry, Charlotte Aitchison (aka Charli XCX) has worked with Jerker Hansson (Zara Larsson, Terror Jnr) and Cass Lowe (Snakehips, Rudimental) on Boys marking the second official single from her forthcoming third album, which will be released next year. The accompanying video - commissioned and directed by Charli herself alongside Sarah McColgan (Kendrick Lamar) - playfully challenges gender stereotypes in music videos/film and features an all-star male cast including guest appearances from Stormzy, Mark Ronson, Diplo, Joe Jonas, Brendon Urie, will.i.am, Mac DeMarco, Riz Ahmed among others.

Charli says – “Boys is my favourite music video I've ever made. I just wanna say a big thanks to all the boys involved, for totally embracing and understanding my vision and being excited by the concept p.s. no boys were harmed in the making of this video.”

Go back to March and you’d see Charli release her genre-defying EP Number 1 Angel. Boasting hook-fuelled collaborations with some of her favourite artists of the moment (including RAYE and MØ), Charli played mixtape shows in London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles upon release with The Observer saying of her London Jazz Café performance “the world-beating British songwriter distils pop down to its shiny, pulsating essence.” The EP followed her autumn 2016 single After The Afterparty feat. Lil Yachty: the track has now surpassed 43 million global streams.