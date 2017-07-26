RadioandMusic
News |  26 Jul 2017 11:32 |  By RnMTeam

Westlife singer may join Boyzone for their anniversary celebrations

MUMBAI: Pop band Boyzone might be joined by former Westlife singer Brian McFadden for their anniversary celebrations.

It has been 25 years since the Irish band released their breakthrough single Love Me For A Reason, and they are set to mark the occasion with a summer tour.

Boyzone's Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch have been operating as a four-piece since their bandmate Steven Gately tragically passed away in 2009. But it seems there will be five men singing on stage once again, as they have snagged a former Westlife member for their upcoming gigs, reports dailystar.co.uk.

McFadden, who is Boyzone's supporting act, is expected to join the main band for a performance or two.

Lynch told The Sun newspaper: "There's a possibility of Brian joining us. He's doing the whole tour on a support, but there's no point him hanging around. I'd like to bring him on stage for a couple of songs with the boys."

McFadden left Westlife in 2004 at the band's height of fame.

The remaining members - Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Lynch - carried on without him and enjoyed great success.

Westlife broke up in 2012.

(Source: IANS)

