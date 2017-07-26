RadioandMusic
Viral 'Sonu song' inspires a 'Mannu' song in Goa targeting Parrikar

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka's Sonu Song, a viral video which mocks Mumbai's municipal authority over poor pot-holed roads, has now inspired a newbie political outfit in Goa.

The Goa Suraksha Manch, which is backed by state Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Subhash Velingkar, has now used a similar sing-song routine to question Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar over his purported support to the casino lobby and failure of governance.

The video Mannu Aamka Tuzyawar Bharosa Nai Hai, which has gone viral, features workers of the Manch questioning 'Mannu', referring to Manohar Parrikar - over his backing of the casino industry.

"Mannu we do not trust you, Mannu is your humanity no more, You are a protector of casinos, You are a destroyer of Goa," go the lyrics of the song coined by the workers of the Manch, which has been critical of Parrikar's functioning and policies in the past.

The song was coined to protest the arrival of a new casino-housing vessel, promoted by Haryana politician Gopal Kanda, which beached at the Miramar beach off Panaji some days back. It has been a subject of controversy, especially in the Goa legislative assembly, during the ongoing monsoon session.

Parrikar, who as opposition leader had led a seven-year campaign against the casino industry, is now accused by the Congress of going back on his words to ban casinos from Goa's rivers.

"We had thought that he would move casinos from the Mandovi. Goa's educated society does not want casinos at all. He does not bother or love Goan culture. This song should remind people about all failed promises and political treachery by Parrikar," Goa Suraksha Manch spokesperson Anand Shirodkar told the media here on Wednesday.

(Source: IANS)

