News |  26 Jul 2017 17:30 |  By RnMTeam

Raftaar, Sukh-E and Ashok Mastie grace the occasion of Sadbhawna Diwas

MUMBAI: Sadbhawna Diwas is celebrated every year as a tribute to Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji, Rajguru and Sukhdev. This year, the event was organized in Yamuna Sports Complex and saw the performance of Raftaar, Sukh-E and Ashok Mastie along with the presence of an entire team of Mubarakan.

The spectators were also delighted to enjoy the live performance of Raftaar, Sukh-E and Ashok Mastie. The gig filled everyone with zealous enthusiasm. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and Shaheed E Azam Bhagat Singh Foundation celebrated 21 years of NGO’S Humanitarian Journey. Team Mubarakan was like an icing on the cake in the celebration.

The evening was one of the rare opportunities to witness your favorite stars dance in full power. Raftaar, Sukh-E and Ashok Mastie also energized the mood and delighted everyone out there. Team Mubarakan danced their heart out and entertained the audience. The efforts put by Jitendra Singh Shanti (President), Women wings NGO, Hanuman Lakhotiya(President Of NGO) was extraordinary.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal is a reputed NGO of East Delhi is undertaking various activities of social services of mankind and for the needy sections of the society. This organization is involved in the old age care, health, disability, ambulance/hearse van service, welfare, cultural, patriotic, social and motivational work.

