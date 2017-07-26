PRETTYMUCH's debut Single 'Would You Mind' is a fun, happy track

MUMBAI: Syco Music and Columbia Records’ new group PRETTYMUCH have released their debut single Would You Mind.

Written by Savan Kotecha who has previously worked with One Direction, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, this song is the first offering from the five-piece US based group.

PRETTYMUCH are Austin Porter (19, Charlotte, North Carolina) Brandon Arreaga (17, Corinth, Texas), Edwin Honoret (18, Bronx, New York), Nick Mara (19, Manalapan, New Jersey) and Zion Kuwonu (18, Ottawa, Canada).

All five boys were making music in their respective hometowns before they were discovered and introduced by Syco Music founder, Simon Cowell - and PRETTYMUCH was born.

Since 2016, they have been sharing a Los Angeles home where they have been writing, recording and producing their music and they have dance skills to match.