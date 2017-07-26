RadioandMusic
Finally, RJ Malishka responds to the BMC potholes controversy

MUMBAI: Everyone knows about the controversy over the past two weeks about RJ Malishka and Shiv Sena- BMC. The war on social media started with Malishka mocking BMC over the potholes of the city, after which Shiv Sena became furious and mocked her by making a song.

The Bombay Municipal Corporation was in no mood to take it from the RJ and sent a fine notice to Malishka’s mom for mosquitoes breeding on her plants. Shiv Sena went a step further by giving a letter to the BMC commissioner to file a defamation case of Rs 500 crores on the RJ and the Radio Station.

But everyone has been waiting to hear what Malishka has to say, and finally, the RJ has spoken.

She has said that she has been doing radio since 2005, and she has from time to time raised her voice on various issues like Bajao for A Cause, raised funds for the children of commercial sex workers, Char Bottle Rozka and various other things and will continue to do so.

She said her station had done an activity called Pothole Utsav, where they spoke with the Corporators and BMC officials and had told them about the problems of potholes and also appreciated when they did their work right. Similar to that, this year they made a song, which got viral because people resonated with the song.

She wondered if the controversy kicked up by the Shiv Sena was fair.

She also thanked the people who stood by her and who showed constant support to her.

One wonders if this is the last word on this controversy, or there is more to come.

Check out what RJ Malishka has to say:

