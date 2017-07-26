Composer Julius Packiam to mark silver jubilee with a web series

MUMBAI: In his 25 years dedicated to the Indian Music industry, this Indian background score composer has done blockbuster movies like Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Gunday and more.

For the first time, Julius Packaim will be working on a web-series which will be telecast across international platforms.

The multi-lingual series with subtitles for Amazon Prime called The Forgotten Army being directed by Kabir Khan will be released in 200 countries at one go.

“I am extremely excited for this project; it is a completely new dimension to my work. It is great to have a Hollywood kind of structure to the sound palate. As the story revolves around the war time, I have to give the sound of the 1940s which is exhilarating,” Packaim told Radioandmusic in an interview.

A project out of Indian film industry space on an international level is interesting and has a challenging role. But Packiam loves challenges. At the moment, there is no pressure since the series will be released in August 2018 and Packiam has substantial time.

Having been born in a huge family of musicians where he was brought up listening to different genres of music made Packaim a successful Indian background score composer.

Packaim is currently working on the background score of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Abbas-Ali’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Getting the project was not a difficult task as he has worked for the director’s film Sultan.

“I have done Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan and am now doing the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai which is leaps and bounds in terms of its scale. It has a large canvas, based on terrorism and it is a big ticket movie,” said Packiam.

Packiam’s recent work appears to be more for Salman Khan films. “There is no connection between me and Salman, it is just a coincidence. I feel lucky to have worked for Salman, such a great man to work with,” he added.

Though a blockbuster film, the composer did not feel any pressures as he has a comfort zone with the directors. He said, “I see no pressure, there is a lot of breathing space. I enjoy my work and hate to work under pressure. I think I have the best job.”