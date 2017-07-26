Bollywood singers salute the unsung heroes of Kargil War on Vijay Divas

MUMBAI: The historic victory of India over Paklstani forces and intruders in Kargil did not go unnoticed by renowned musicians from Bollywood who remembered the sung and unsung heroes of the Kargil War on the eighteenth year of Vijay Diwas by expressing their sentiments via social media.

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India's victory after the success of Operation Vijay. On 26 July 1999 India’s brave hearts successfully took command of the high posts which had been lost to Pakistani intruders.

Some musicians shared their thoughts and saluted the unsung heroes while others even posted photographs.

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan earlier posted some photos of the wonderful memories he shared with the jawans and had the honour of performing for them.

Can never forget the day we had the honor of performing for our jawans at the Kargil diwas ! Jai hind and a big salute to all of you ! pic.twitter.com/raC1ZF8j2b — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) July 26, 2017

Vishal Dadlani

On Kargil #VijayDiwas , we thank soldiers who fought for India's honour. Some are now fighting for dignity & a full #OROP . Stand by them. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 26, 2017

Shekhar Ravjiani

Remembering with deep respect and gratitude, the valour of the 527 heroes who sacrificed their lives in the #KargilWar #KargilVijayDivas — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) July 26, 2017

Kailash Kher

Spent these few days with #KargilWarriors was a life changing experience. Performing for them was real meaningful n worth affair of this life. Actor #RandeepHooda was also fun amongst them. Over all great show. #KargilVijayDiwas #OurArmyOurPride A post shared by Kailash Kher (@kailashkher) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Lata Mangeshkar