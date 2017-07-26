RadioandMusic
News |  26 Jul 2017 19:08 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood singers salute the unsung heroes of Kargil War on Vijay Divas

MUMBAI: The historic victory of India over Paklstani forces and intruders in Kargil did not go unnoticed by renowned musicians from Bollywood who remembered the sung and unsung heroes of the Kargil War on the eighteenth year of Vijay Diwas by expressing their sentiments via social media.

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India's victory after the success of Operation Vijay. On 26 July 1999 India’s brave hearts successfully took command of the high posts which had been lost to Pakistani intruders.

Some musicians shared their thoughts and saluted the unsung heroes while others even posted photographs.

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan earlier posted some photos of the wonderful memories he shared with the jawans and had the honour of performing for them.

Vishal Dadlani

Shekhar Ravjiani

Kailash Kher

Lata Mangeshkar

