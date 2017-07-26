RadioandMusic
Always had a liking towards comedy genre: Anu Malik

MUMBAI: National Award-winning composer Anu Malik, who will be seen alongside Bharti Singh in TV show Comedy Dangal, says he has always had a liking towards the comedy genre.

"I always had a liking towards the comedy genre which used to knowingly or unknowingly translate into my music as well. I am not a script driven actor and believe in impromptu moments which will bring a smile on the face of viewers," Malik said in a statement.

"While my ‘shayari' always had a tinge of humour in it, Comedy Dangal will be my first big step in the comedy genre. It's a pleasure to work with such a talented bunch of comedians for a unique concept like Comedy Dangal," he added.

The show, which will soon be aired on &TV, focuses on the two different types of comedy -- stand up and skit comedy.

While the standup comedians will be led by Bharti, the show will feature Malik as head of the skit team. It will also have Anita Hassanandani and Debina Bonnerjee.

(Source: IANS)

