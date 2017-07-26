RadioandMusic
Aaman Trikha: Flying like a 'Butterfly' after scoring a hit

MUMBAI: Aaman Trikha is one of those singers in the current lot whose voice is loved by all. He has sung some very beautiful melodies ranging from Mohabbat Barsa Dena Tu, Aaj Phir Tumpe and Prem Leela to the current favourite Butterfly from the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. This song has became an instant hit with the listeners, so radioandmusic decided to talk to Aaman about his experience of this song.

Aaman said he had an aesthetic experience and pleasure singing the track. He said basically the lyrics were very rustic and earthy and also had a Punjabi folkish elment, which gave a different flavour to the song. In fact while he was recording, the only song that was constantly running in his mind was Dharmendra’s Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana from the movie Pratiggya, which has a similar tune.

When asked about how it feels to become the voice of Shah Rukh Khan, he said being, it was always a dream to sing for him as he had been an SRK fan since childhood and wish got fulfilled with this movie. He also said the director of the movie Imtiaz Ali had told him to impersonate SRK while singing, bringing in the enthusiasm and energy to make it as lively as SRK is. After listening to the song SRK himself tweeted, thanking the singer and said he had given life to the song.

On the response that his song got, he saod he is overwhelmed with the type of response he is getting after the song came out. People are showering smilies and very beautiful adjectives are given to him. He added that how the audience receives a song is more important than how well one sings. He said that “All is well, when it ends well. And it would never end well unless the audience tell you that they like your work.“

Aaman has a number of projects lined up which include a song from a Marathi movie Fakt Ek Dach, and he will be singing a Punjabi wedding song for J.P Dutta’s upcoming movie. He has also sung a song for a Gujarati movie based on the 2002 riots which jas been stalled.In addition, he has some singles lined up.

He said he would be collaborating with some international singers soon.

