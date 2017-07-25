RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jul 2017 19:06 |  By RnMTeam

Norwegian producer collaborates with Ananya Birla

MUMBAI: Singer Ananya Birla's second international single Meant To Be has Norwegian record producer and songwriter Anders Froen as its producer.

Also known as Mood Melodies, Froen, who has worked with artistes like Jessie J, Alessia Cara, Zedd, Brandy and Karmin, has produced Birla's track, which will be released on Friday, read a statement. 

Froen says he had a great time working with Ananya in the studio in Los Angeles.

"We had an amazing chemistry from day one and our creative flow was incredible. We focused on getting the vocals perfect, then we went on to working on the beat together, collaborating on the drop and the synths in the song, jumping back and forward until we had a drop we loved," Froen said. 

The official music video will premiere on Birla's VEVO/YouTube channel on 31 July.

Talking about the inspiration for this song, Ananya said: "Some relationships don't last for a lifetime but we still feel like it is the one that is meant to be. It can get complicated for years as we go through other relationships. However, that one relationship still remains the most special for some reason."

"Even though it can be sad and frustrating when it ends -- who knows what the future holds. This is what Meant To Be is about."
 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ananya Birla Meant To Be Anders Froen
Related news
News | 17 Jul 2017

Ananya Birla announces second single on 23rd birthday

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla, whose debut single Livin The Life garnered over 2.5 million audio streams, treated her fans on her 23rd birthday on Monday with the announcement of her second single. It is set to release by the end of this month.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2017

DJ Afrojack adds his touch to Ananya Birla's 'Livin' The Life'

MUMBAI: Ananya Birla's debut International single 'Livin' The Life' on Universal Music Group, crossed 2.5 million audio streams ever since its release in November, 2016. The music video has been viewed over 5 million times on VEVO/YouTube.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2016

Swing away with the trending tunes of this week

MUMBAI: Its weekend and we are back with a brand new set of songs that are trending charts already. Check our pick and swing away with the melodies. Tu Hi Hai - Dear Zindagi Song: Tu Hi Hai Lyrics: Kausar Munir

read more
(Image: L-R: Anze Skrube (choreographer), Jim Beanz (music producer), Ananya Birla, Rock Jacobs (music director), Devraj Sanyal (UMI))
News | 16 Nov 2016

Dear UMI, the 5 acts that you could have endorsed instead of Ananya Birla

MUMBAI: Two days before the launch of Ananya Birla's debut single 'Livin' the Life', one of the biggest record label companies in the world, Universal Music's Indian division invited the press and everyone involved in the making of industrialist Kumarmangalam Birla’s daughter’s first musical eff

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mazhavil Mango Music Awards 2017 logo unveiled

MUMBAI: Recently actress Prayaga Martin and keyboardist Stephen Devassy together unveiled the loread more

Press Releases
9X Tashan and Set Wet Mr. Beard product to start Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt

MUMBAI: Punjabi Music channel 9X Tashan has partnered with Set Wet Beard Products to launch a unread more

News
Mahindra Open Sky Festival: An intimate experience of music and culture

MUMBAI: Experience the romance of the Thar Desert this November as Mahindra Open Sky makes its dread more

News
Pranab Mukherjee's farewell speech to be aired on AIR and Doordarshan

NEW DELHI: Pranab Mukherjee, who is laying down office as President of India, will address the naread more

Press Releases
Copyright can unleash India's Creative and Economic Potential

MUMBAI: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), in association with Depread more

top# 5 articles

1
50 Cent flirted with Helen Mirren at red carpet

MUMBAI: Rapper 50 Cent has revealed that he flirted with veteran actress Helen Mirren at the Monte Carlo TV Festival. The festival took place in June...read more

2
Five new contestants to enter Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: The competition on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017, is going to get tougher from this week with some more contests being added to...read more

3
Piya More: Seductive, but musically unappealing

MUMBAI: The second song from Baadshaho, Piya More featuring Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi is out now. This situational track shows Hashmi entering a...read more

4
Jasmine Sandlas' 'Vachari', an out-of-the-box offering

MUMBAI: Themuch awaited track Vachari by singer Jasmine Sandlas is finally out. The song brings in elegance, inspite of being a club song. It is...read more

5
Sensibilities as writer don't come on platter, says Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, son of eminent Urdu poet Jan Nisar Akhtar, says sensibilities as a writer don't come on a platter and are not...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group