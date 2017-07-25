Norwegian producer collaborates with Ananya Birla

MUMBAI: Singer Ananya Birla's second international single Meant To Be has Norwegian record producer and songwriter Anders Froen as its producer.



Also known as Mood Melodies, Froen, who has worked with artistes like Jessie J, Alessia Cara, Zedd, Brandy and Karmin, has produced Birla's track, which will be released on Friday, read a statement.



Froen says he had a great time working with Ananya in the studio in Los Angeles.



"We had an amazing chemistry from day one and our creative flow was incredible. We focused on getting the vocals perfect, then we went on to working on the beat together, collaborating on the drop and the synths in the song, jumping back and forward until we had a drop we loved," Froen said.



The official music video will premiere on Birla's VEVO/YouTube channel on 31 July.



Talking about the inspiration for this song, Ananya said: "Some relationships don't last for a lifetime but we still feel like it is the one that is meant to be. It can get complicated for years as we go through other relationships. However, that one relationship still remains the most special for some reason."



"Even though it can be sad and frustrating when it ends -- who knows what the future holds. This is what Meant To Be is about."



(Source: IANS)