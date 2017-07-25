RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jul 2017 17:04 |  By RnMTeam

Five new contestants to enter Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: The competition on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017, is going to get tougher from this week with some more contests being added to the existing lot. Yes, the show is ready to welcome some more challengers.

Currently, there are seven contestants competing for the L’il Champs title, but soon the number will increase. As per our source, five more kids will enter the show as challengers.

This change in format is being made for the first time ever on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.  The initial format of the show never allowed new entries in the sixth month of the show. Yes, the reality property has been on-air for five months. It went on-air on 25 February 2017.

The contestants to join the current team are -- Vaishnav Girish, Anjali Gaikwad, Nandini Gaikwad, Bidipta Chakraborty and Aftab Singh.

 

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017 Zee TV
