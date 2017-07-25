Bieber's manager apologizes for axing tour

MUMBAI: After singer Justin Bieber cancelled the remainder shows of his Purpose World Tour, his music manager Scooter Braun apologized to the Sorry hitmaker's fans.

After performing 154 shows as part of the tour, which included his performance in India on May 10, Bieber on Monday cancelled the rest of the shows "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Braun apologized to the singer's fans via an Instagram post, reports variety.com.

"To Justin who gave it his all night after night, thank you. And to those that won't be able to see it…on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent.

"Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again," he posted.

Braun praised Bieber for his "incredible run", referring to the 154 shows the singer performed over the last 16 months across six continents.

Bieber was to tour Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore besides the US.

The news of the cancellation first emerged after a statement was issued on behalf of Bieber. The singer is yet to comment.

