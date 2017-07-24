RadioandMusic
Working birthday for composer-actor Vijay Antony

MUMBAI: Composer - actor Vijay Antony, who turned 41 on Monday, will be spending his birthday shooting for the upcoming Tamil family drama Annadurai, in which he plays dual roles, his wife said.

"He will be busy shooting for Annadurai on his birthday. In the film, he plays two brothers Annadurai and Thambidurai. The team is currently shooting the final schedule in Thirukovilur (in Tamil Nadu)," Vijay's wife Fatima told IANS.

Being directed by debutant Srinivasan, this will be the second time after Saithan that Vijay will be seen in a dual role.

The team had clarified in the past that the film is not based on the life of popular Tamil Nadu-based political leader Annadurai.

Vijay will also soon commence work on Tamil film Kaali, which will be directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.

(Source: IANS)

