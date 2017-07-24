RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jul 2017 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Armaan Malik

MUMBAI:  Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently paid a visit to a suburban studio in the city where singer-composer Armaan Malik was recording a new song, Barfaani. The song happens to be a part of Nawaz’s upcoming drama, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Barfaani is said to be a romantic track in the film. We’ve never seen Nawaz’s romantic avatar before and it will be interesting to watch him romance Bidita on the big screen.

Also, spotted at the recording studio was the film’s director Kushan Nandy.

 Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25 August 2017. 

Tags
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Armaan Malik Bidita Kushan Nandy
Related news
News | 14 Jul 2017

Pakistani musicians are much more evolved than Indians: Raghav Sachar

MUMBAI: Pakistan has a very big independent music segment and its musicians are much more evolved as there is lesser 'bastardisation' of a musician in the neighbouring country as compared to Bollywood, says composer-singer-multi-instrumentalist Raghav Sachar.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2017

Musicians should be first choice for concerts, not actors: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: He expressed his displeasure over reports about actress Sonakshi Sinha being roped in to open Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber's India gig, and Armaan Malik sticks to his views.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2017

Love to be on stage than in recording booth: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, known for hit songs like ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, ‘Naina’, and ‘Chaar Shanivaar’, feels there is a "certain magic" in performing live and prefers to be on the stage than in a recording studio.

read more
News | 10 Jun 2017

Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik felicitated by New Zealand Prime Minister

MUMBAI: Bollywood music composer Amaal Mallik and his singer brother Armaan Malik were felicitated by the Honourable Prime Minister of New Zealand, Bill English as young achievers from India at a glittering ceremony hosted by the local weekly newspaper the ‘Indian Weekender’.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2017

Alka Yagnik, Amit Trivedi disagree with Armaan Malik's comment on singing stars

MUMBAI: It started with a Twitter face-off between actress Sonakshi Sinha and singer Armaan Malik with the latter vehemently opposing the idea of actors singing for themselves on screen. But now the issue has acquired far-reaching ramifications.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
9X Tashan and Set Wet Mr. Beard product to start Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt

MUMBAI: Punjabi Music channel 9X Tashan has partnered with Set Wet Beard Products to launch a unread more

News
Mahindra Open Sky Festival: An intimate experience of music and culture

MUMBAI: Experience the romance of the Thar Desert this November as Mahindra Open Sky makes its dread more

News
Pranab Mukherjee's farewell speech to be aired on AIR and Doordarshan

NEW DELHI: Pranab Mukherjee, who is laying down office as President of India, will address the naread more

Press Releases
Copyright can unleash India's Creative and Economic Potential

MUMBAI: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), in association with Depread more

News
Radio City introduces Radio City Cine Awards 2017

MUMBAI: In the field of regional cinema, Tamil film industry is growing at a rapid speed, attractread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hyderabad born artist Alluri to perform first Telugu rock album at Cambridge Folk Festival in London

MUMBAI: Alluri, born and raised in Hyderabad and currently based in London, who performed year before at the NH7 Weekender festival in Hyderabad,...read more

2
New album Stony Hill out now!

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist Damian Jr. Gong Marley’s new album, Stony Hill, is now available for purchase via Republic Records beginning on...read more

3
Birthday Special: 11 things you should know about Ram Sampath

MUMBAI: There are two great days in a person’s life, maybe more than two in fact. However, the day we are born and the day we discover why. Be it...read more

4
Hard Kaur's new hip-hop album 'The Rising MixTape Vol 1' releases exclusively on Apple Music

MUMBAI: When we say Taran Kaur Dhillon, it might be a little difficult for you to identify with. If we say, Hard Kaur, then she doesn’t really need...read more

5
Linkin Park launches suicide-prevention site

MUMBAI: In the wake of its member Chester Bennington's death, the band Linkin Park has set up a suicide-prevention web page. The band launched the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group