Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently paid a visit to a suburban studio in the city where singer-composer Armaan Malik was recording a new song, Barfaani. The song happens to be a part of Nawaz’s upcoming drama, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Barfaani is said to be a romantic track in the film. We’ve never seen Nawaz’s romantic avatar before and it will be interesting to watch him romance Bidita on the big screen.

Also, spotted at the recording studio was the film’s director Kushan Nandy.

Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25 August 2017.