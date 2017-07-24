RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jul 2017 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha get together for 'Back to You'

MUMBAI: Soon after dropping his new single Back to You, Louis Tomlinson debuted the official video for the track, sharing plenty of screen time with featured artist Bebe Rexha. The pair, decked in athleisure wear, trade off on verses and eventually join together on the pop track's catchy chorus.

Back to You, which also features Digital Farm Animals, is off of Tomlinson's upcoming solo album -- his first, following One Direction's hiatus -- set for release later this year.

Check out the Back to You video here: 

1

Tags
Louis Tomlinson Bebe Rexha Back to You
Related news
News | 21 Jul 2017

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson signs with Epic Records

MUMBAI: One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has landed at Epic Records, joining a roster that includes DJ Khaled, Fifth Harmony, and French Montana. The singer’s deal comes via Simon Cowell’s Syco Records, which, like Epic, falls under the Sony Music umbrella.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2017

Horan overtakes Styles as most popular One Direction member

MUMBAI: Singer Niall Horan has overtaken fellow singer Harry Styles as the most popular member of One Direction on Twitter. Horan, 23, has as many as 30.9 million followers on the micro-blogging website, leaving behind Styles, who has 30.8 million fans on Twitter.

read more
News | 27 Jun 2017

Louis Tomlinson was insecure while in One Direction

MUMBAI: One Directon star Louis Tomlinson says he suffered from insecurity as he tried to find his place in the band.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2017

Indian DJ to collaborates with Steve Aoki

MUMBAI: Indian DJ Shaan Singh has signed a collaborative deal with American electro house musician Steve Aoki for a remix of the song 'Dont Hold On', which features singer Louis Tomlinson.

read more
News | 07 Mar 2017

Mel C defends Louis Tomlinson after chaotic airport arrest

MUMBAI: Singer Melanie C, best known as Mel C, has defended One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson following his arrest. She said she sympathises with the situation.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
9X Tashan and Set Wet Mr. Beard product to start Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt

MUMBAI: Punjabi Music channel 9X Tashan has partnered with Set Wet Beard Products to launch a unread more

News
Mahindra Open Sky Festival: An intimate experience of music and culture

MUMBAI: Experience the romance of the Thar Desert this November as Mahindra Open Sky makes its dread more

News
Pranab Mukherjee's farewell speech to be aired on AIR and Doordarshan

NEW DELHI: Pranab Mukherjee, who is laying down office as President of India, will address the naread more

Press Releases
Copyright can unleash India's Creative and Economic Potential

MUMBAI: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), in association with Depread more

News
Radio City introduces Radio City Cine Awards 2017

MUMBAI: In the field of regional cinema, Tamil film industry is growing at a rapid speed, attractread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Armaan Malik

MUMBAI:  Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently paid a visit to a suburban studio in the city where singer-composer Armaan Malik was recording a new song, ...read more

2
Hyderabad born artist Alluri to perform first Telugu rock album at Cambridge Folk Festival in London

MUMBAI: Alluri, born and raised in Hyderabad and currently based in London, who performed year before at the NH7 Weekender festival in Hyderabad,...read more

3
New album Stony Hill out now!

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist Damian Jr. Gong Marley’s new album, Stony Hill, is now available for purchase via Republic Records beginning on...read more

4
Birthday Special: 11 things you should know about Ram Sampath

MUMBAI: There are two great days in a person’s life, maybe more than two in fact. However, the day we are born and the day we discover why. Be it...read more

5
Hard Kaur's new hip-hop album 'The Rising MixTape Vol 1' releases exclusively on Apple Music

MUMBAI: When we say Taran Kaur Dhillon, it might be a little difficult for you to identify with. If we say, Hard Kaur, then she doesn’t really need...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group