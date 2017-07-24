Linkin Park streams increase by 730 per cent post-Bennington's demise

MUMBAI: On-demand audio streams of songs by popular rock band Linkin Park increased by 730 percent following the death of Linkin Parks member Chester Bennington on 20 July.



According to Billboard.com, Linkin Park's songs earned a 730 percent increase in on-demand audio streams that day in The US as compared to July 19 (a day before the artiste's death).



In total, the band's catalogue of songs tallied 12.6 million on-demand audio streams on July 20, versus 1.5 million a day earlier, reports billboard.com.



The group's most streamed song on 20 July was In the End, earning 923,000 streams that day (up from 107,000 a day earlier).



In the End is the group's highest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, having peaked at No.2 in 2002. It also ranks as the band's biggest hit on the tally.



The top streamed songs of the band include numbers like Numb, Heavy featuring Kiiara, One Step Closer, Crawling, What I've Done, Papercut, Somewhere I Belong, Numb/Encore, and Bleed It Out.

(Source: IANS)