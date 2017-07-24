RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jul 2017 11:48 |  By RnMTeam

Lana Del Rey tried to use witchcraft to hex Trump

MUMBAI: Singer Lana Del Rey confirmed that she tried to hex (put a spell) US President Donald Trump earlier this year.

"Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s--t," Del Rey told NME, reports nydailynews.com.

"I'm in line with Yoko and John (Lennon) and the belief that there's a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes," she added.

The 32-year-old singer did not give any clues to what she was specifically trying to do to the President.

In February, Del Rey sent out a vague tweet with the message "At the stroke of midnight February 24, March 26, April 24, May 23. Ingredients can be found online."

Those dates lined up with the waning crescent moon, which witches used to cast a binding ritual on Trump in an attempt to remove him from office.

Ingredients included an unflattering photograph of Trump, a white candle, water, salt and a feather.

(Source: IANS)

Lana Del Rey US President Donald Trump
