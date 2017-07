MUMBAI: Paparazzi hitmaker Lady Gaga has paid a heart-wrenching tribute to Amy Winehouse on the sixth anniversary of her death.



"We all miss you and your voice Amy. Good time to remember to treat people that we love with dignity and respect. What a talent," Gaga captioned a photo of Winehouse on Twitter, reports mirror.co.uk.



Winehouse passed away aged 27 on 23 July 2011 due to alcohol poisoning.

(Source: IANS)