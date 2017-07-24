RadioandMusic
24 Jul 2017

AR Rahman shares poster of 'Daughters of Destiny'

MUMBAI: AR Rahman on Monday shared the poster of the Daughters of Destiny, documentary series to be released via Netflix on Friday. It features music by the double Oscar-winning composer, popularly known as the Mozart of Madras.

Rahman tweeted the poster for the documentary.

Directed by Academy award-winning Vanessa Roth, the documentary will focus on Bengaluru-based school Shanti Bhavan, which provides free education to underprivileged children.

The lives of the children studying in this school will be brought to life through this project.

The story follows five girls from India's impoverished families as they study and strive for a brighter future.

On the career front, Rahman is busy with Tamil projects Mersal, Sanghamitra and 2.o, apart from Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds.

(Source: IANS)

