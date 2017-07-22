The recording industry works very differently in comparison to the live industry: Beparwah singer Nandini Deb

MUMBAI: The first playback song is always the big thing for any singer, but it also has its own set of side effects. One is highly nervous until the release of the song and its result. Singer Nandini Deb went through all of it just before the release of her first Bollywood song Beparwah from Munna Michael.

"The fact that music composer duo Gourav-Roshin liked my song and kept it in the film was a big thing for me. I was extremely skeptical till the end. I know exactly how scratch voices disappear. You just never know what will be finally picked by the music directors or the film's team. You have to be really lucky to get a 'Yes' from so many people," states the singer, who did manage to get the nods for her first Bollywood track.

Having spent 10-years in the music industry Deb completely understands the functioning of it. In fact, her first Bollywood break through song would have been Ghani Bawari from Tanu Weds Manu had she got the votes unanimously.

Getting back to Beparwah, the singer states that she would have liked a bigger part than that of Siddharth Basrur in the song, but unfortunately, she got to sing the amount of part that most female singers get these days. "This is a male dominated industry. A movie runs by a star unless it's a Kangana Ranauat or a Vidya Balan movie. In Beparwah the central character of the song is Tiger Shroff. So, even if the team tries they can't give me more of the singing part.”

She, however, believes that the current scenario will change for better and the female voices of the industry too will get their share of lyrics in a song. Until then she will continue working in the independent space to showcase her voice. "There are ways in which we can reach out to our fans. We have to use the platform that is in front of us and make some great music," voices out Deb.

In these 10-years of her musical journey, the singer does not look as the struggle, but a learning experience. Deb has had the opportunity to share the live stage with some renowned music voices like Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan and Kunal Ganjawala. "The recording industry works very differently in comparison to the live industry. You cannot sing one song and become a good singer. You have to work on the techniques and your voice," explains Deb.

Lastly, the singer feels that the music industry need to open up to newcomers, especially, the A-list music composers. "Recording studio is a different world. One needs to get hang of that kind of atmosphere. It wouldn't happen till the studio doors are open to aspiring singers. Neither would they know where they stand as singers."