RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jul 2017 18:46 |  By RnMTeam

The recording industry works very differently in comparison to the live industry: Beparwah singer Nandini Deb

MUMBAI: The first playback song is always the big thing for any singer, but it also has its own set of side effects. One is highly nervous until the release of the song and its result.  Singer Nandini Deb went through all of it just before the release of her first Bollywood song Beparwah from Munna Michael.

"The fact that music composer duo Gourav-Roshin liked my song and kept it in the film was a big thing for me. I was extremely skeptical till the end. I know exactly how scratch voices disappear. You just never know what will be finally picked by the music directors or the film's team. You have to be really lucky to get a 'Yes' from so many people," states the singer, who did manage to get the nods for her first Bollywood track.

Having spent 10-years in the music industry Deb completely understands the functioning of it. In fact, her first Bollywood break through song would have been Ghani Bawari from Tanu Weds Manu had she got the votes unanimously.

Getting back to Beparwah, the singer states that she would have liked a bigger part than that of Siddharth Basrur in the song, but unfortunately, she got to sing the amount of part that most female singers get these days. "This is a male dominated industry. A movie runs by a star unless it's a Kangana Ranauat or a Vidya Balan movie. In Beparwah the central character of the song is Tiger Shroff. So, even if the team tries they can't give me more of the singing part.”

She, however, believes that the current scenario will change for better and the female voices of the industry too will get their share of lyrics in a song. Until then she will continue working in the independent space to showcase her voice. "There are ways in which we can reach out to our fans. We have to use the platform that is in front of us and make some great music," voices out Deb.

In these 10-years of her musical journey, the singer does not look as the struggle, but a learning experience. Deb has had the opportunity to share the live stage with some renowned music voices like Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan and Kunal Ganjawala. "The recording industry works very differently in comparison to the live industry. You cannot sing one song and become a good singer. You have to work on the techniques and your voice," explains Deb.

Lastly, the singer feels that the music industry need to open up to newcomers, especially, the A-list music composers. "Recording studio is a different world. One needs to get hang of that kind of atmosphere. It wouldn't happen till the studio doors are open to aspiring singers. Neither would they know where they stand as singers."

Tags
Beparwah Nandini Deb Bollywood Munna Michael
Related news
News | 21 Jul 2017

Enjoy the rains with these trending songs

MUMBAI: The weekend is here, and we are sure that most of you have some awesome plans in place. But, for those who are planning to stay back home and enjoy the rains from their windowpane this is the list you want to catch up on. Jaat Jaguar

read more
News | 20 Jul 2017

Kakar sisters to perform in Melbourne

MUMBAI: Singers and sisters Akriti, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar will perform at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on 11 August. The act will be an amalgamation of diverse musical genres like folk, Bollywood and Indian classical, in different languages across multiple eras.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2017

It's difficult to find a buyer for my kind of songs: Vayu

MUMBAI: The creative lot, of the music industry, is tired of the usual A-B-C formula. They want to try something out of the box, but the vicious Bollywood cycle usually cuts the creative wings.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2017

Arko Pravo Mukherjee's next Bollywood project, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer-lyricist Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming single, Aainda with Sony Music Pop, has some good news to share on the Bollywood front.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2017

Have you heard this Game of Thrones EDM Cover by Bomb Bay?

MUMBAI: When the whole world is wounded up with the Game of Thrones mania, Mumbai-based producer/DJ Anurag Sen releases a fresh cover of Game of Thrones’s theme song as Bomb Bay.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Copyright can unleash India's Creative and Economic Potential

MUMBAI: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), in association with Depread more

News
Radio City introduces Radio City Cine Awards 2017

MUMBAI: In the field of regional cinema, Tamil film industry is growing at a rapid speed, attractread more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii remains at top; no major changes in the chart

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) didn’t see strread more

News
Big FM and Zee Network come together for Big Zee Entertainment Awards

MUMBAI: Big FM is all set to begin its sixth edition of its annual entertainment awards Big Zee read more

Press Releases
David Gilmour live at Pompeii: A audio-visual experience

MUMBAI: 45 years after Pink Floyd, David Gilmour filmed Live At Pompeii in the legendarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Chris Brown sues concert organiser citing extreme 'emotional distress'

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown, who has sued the concert organisers over a 2015 incident in the Philippines, has now claimed that he went through...read more

2
Babbu Maan the winner of four World Music Awards is back with another hit

MUMBAI: Well known for his distinctive lyrics, live poetry and electric performances the prominent singer Babbu Maan is back. His latest song Baarish...read more

3
Bollywood singers unite to fight depression; mourn for Chester Bennington

MUMBAI: The recent death of Chester Bennington from Linkin Park has shaken the world. Chester who was a front man of American rock band Linkin Park...read more

4
Pritam Chakraborty bags all the music awards

MUMBAI: The year 2017 has proved to be a landmark year for India's leading film music composer Pritam Chakraborty. He has swept all of the music...read more

5
Shruti Hassan visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar

MUMBAI: Actor-musician Shruti Haasan, who will be seen on the big screen next in October in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara, made a brief visit yesterday...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group