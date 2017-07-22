'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa...' winner wants to balance between Bollywood, indie music

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Golden Voice Hunt winner Arpita Mukherjee, who got a Bollywood break with a Mubarakan song this year, says she strives to achieve a balance between the Hindi film industry and independent music.



She sang Haathon mein thhe haath for the Arjun Kapoor starrer along with Papon, Altamash Faridi and Aditi Singh Sharma.



Arpita told IANS: "I have known the song's composer Gourov and Roshin for a couple of years now. We have worked on a lot of projects like YRF web series, commercials and even shows. They thought that my voice would suit the composition and called me to sing. This is an opportunity I'll always cherish."



She considers Bollywood to be important in India as it has the ‘biggest reach’.



"The song and dance sequences are a big part of our lives and we thoroughly enjoy this main source of entertainment. So the popularity and the reach that an artiste gets through Bollywood music is much more. As an artiste, I strive to achieve a balance between Bollywood and also doing my own independent music," she said.



Arpita has sung songs for several popular serials such as Balika Vadhu, Tere Sheher Mein and Palampur Express.

(Source: IANS)