News |  22 Jul 2017 21:07 |  By RnMTeam

Pritam Chakraborty bags all the music awards

MUMBAI: The year 2017 has proved to be a landmark year for India's leading film music composer Pritam Chakraborty. He has swept all of the music awards this year with his blockbuster music for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Pritam has bagged six awards for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, including - IIFA, Mirchi music award, Star Screen awards, Zee Cine awards,  SpotboyE Salaam awards and Filmfare awards.

The songs have been ruling the charts whether it’s the radio lists or I- tunes or other music websites and the awards were the icing on the cake. 

