Designers craft music video to celebrate 'Global Indian Women'

MUMBAI: Designer Pooja Bhutani and her entrepreneur husband Gaurav Bhutani have announced the launch of Elysian Desire- Frame '2' Fame Sydney, a music video that celebrates global Indian women along with ace Photographer Akash Das and director Vishal Chaturvedi.

The Frame '2' Fame music video and calendar will showcase real life models coming from all over Australia and intent to make a global footprint in the field of fashion, glitz and glamour.

Simran Gulati, first runner of Mrs India Australia 2016 and singer and model Monisha Sami are among those who are part of the video.

"We bring out the fusion of Sweat, glitz and glamour quotient of global Indian women and televise it for the first time," Gaurav said in a statement.

"The Frame '2' Fame Sydney music video shoot shall comprise of the Global Indian Women from all over Australia , as their style quotient will become global inspiration for all women and post this shoot we will be taking Frame 2 Fame to other parts of the world and glorifying many such Global Indian Women," Pooja added.

(Source: IANS)