RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jul 2017 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

Designers craft music video to celebrate 'Global Indian Women'

MUMBAI: Designer Pooja Bhutani and her entrepreneur husband Gaurav Bhutani have announced the launch of Elysian Desire- Frame '2' Fame Sydney, a music video that celebrates global Indian women along with ace Photographer Akash Das and director Vishal Chaturvedi.

The Frame '2' Fame music video and calendar will showcase real life models coming from all over Australia and intent to make a global footprint in the field of fashion, glitz and glamour.

Simran Gulati, first runner of Mrs India Australia 2016 and singer and model Monisha Sami are among those who are part of the video.

"We bring out the fusion of Sweat, glitz and glamour quotient of global Indian women and televise it for the first time," Gaurav said in a statement.

"The Frame '2' Fame Sydney music video shoot shall comprise of the Global Indian Women from all over Australia , as their style quotient will become global inspiration for all women and post this shoot we will be taking Frame 2 Fame to other parts of the world and glorifying many such Global Indian Women," Pooja added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Pooja Bhutani Gaurav Bhutani Monisha Sami music video
Related news
News | 15 Dec 2016

Listen: This Duo's Breathtaking Mashup of Lata Mangeshkar and Christina Perri Songs

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based duo of Anshuman Singh and Yash Sarwan has been, lately, grabbing deserved attention across social media and online portals for their renditions, usually featuring a Hindi and an English composition.

read more
News | 14 Dec 2016

Junoon dedicates the latest music release to the late songwriter Junaid Jamshed

MUMBAI: As the Pakistani rock band Junoon nears its delayed release of the seventh studio album ‘Junoon 25’, fans are growing restless to find out what the new effort would sound like.

read more
News | 10 Dec 2016

Rahul Vaidya and Chetna Pande caught KISSING

MUMBAI: ‘Indian Idol’ fame singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Chetna Pande are painting the town red, heating up the ambience with their bold raunchy acts in an upcoming music video.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2016

Watch: Rock On 2 releases the anthem in 'virtual reality' format

MUMBAI: Virtual reality themed content is the new trend. Content creators have been experimenting with the concept to produce unique and fascinating videos.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2016

Watch: Vasu Dixit's musical homage to Karnataka and the Father of Carnatic music

MUMBAI: Karnataka celebrates its 60th year since its formation today, and in the territory of art, story-telling, poem and music, there has never been a greater contributor or an export to the world than the prominent composer Purandara Das, dearly titled 'Father of Carnatic Music'.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Copyright can unleash India's Creative and Economic Potential

MUMBAI: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), in association with Depread more

News
Radio City introduces Radio City Cine Awards 2017

MUMBAI: In the field of regional cinema, Tamil film industry is growing at a rapid speed, attractread more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii remains at top; no major changes in the chart

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) didn’t see strread more

News
Big FM and Zee Network come together for Big Zee Entertainment Awards

MUMBAI: Big FM is all set to begin its sixth edition of its annual entertainment awards Big Zee read more

Press Releases
David Gilmour live at Pompeii: A audio-visual experience

MUMBAI: 45 years after Pink Floyd, David Gilmour filmed Live At Pompeii in the legendarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Chris Brown sues concert organiser citing extreme 'emotional distress'

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown, who has sued the concert organisers over a 2015 incident in the Philippines, has now claimed that he went through...read more

2
Linkin Park cancels upcoming tour

MUMBAI: Rock band Linkin Park's members have cancelled their upcoming tour in the wake of their lead singer Chester Bennington's death.The members...read more

3
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa...' winner wants to balance between Bollywood, indie music

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Golden Voice Hunt winner Arpita Mukherjee, who got a Bollywood break with a Mubarakan song this year, says she strives to...read more

4
Pritam Chakraborty bags all the music awards

MUMBAI: The year 2017 has proved to be a landmark year for India's leading film music composer Pritam Chakraborty. He has swept all of the music...read more

5
Some masterpieces of Mukesh

MUMBAI: Mukesh, A voice that touched our souls, a voice that we fell in love with, a voice that has always stayed in our hearts. Mukesh has been one...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group