News |  22 Jul 2017 21:08 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Brown sues concert organiser citing extreme 'emotional distress'

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown, who has sued the concert organisers over a 2015 incident in the Philippines, has now claimed that he went through emotional distress because of that.

According to TMZ.com, the 28-year-old Grammy-winner said that he suffered ‘extreme’ emotional distress after he was initially not permitted to leave the country in July of 2015 following a concert in Manila.

The 2015 show was a make-up date for a previous show he'd been slated to hold on New Year's Eve of 2014, but did not make it there because he was unable to find his passport.

"The Virginia-born singer said that on the day after his show, he was stopped from departing the hotel he'd been staying at by a group of men armed with weapons, according to the outlet," reports dailymail.co.uk.

Grammy award winner Brown is known for hits including Run It! and has also acted in Stomp The Yard and Think Like A Man.

